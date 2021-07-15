Alfie Stanley is aiming to win a deal with Burnely's under-23s after leaving Pompey.

It is understood the striker is currently training with the Clarets as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Stanley was initially offered a new contract to remain at Fratton Park earlier this summer before it was taken off the table by Danny Cowley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North End lad stalled on signing fresh terms having been concerned over the current pathway on offer to young players.

After retracting the deal, the Blues waived rights to training compensation.

Stanley struggled for first-team opportunities at PO4 but was prolific for Pompey Academy. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 26 goals before the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed the campaign, earning him third-year scholarship terms.

The coronavirus crisis severely restricted his game-time last term, however. Stanley made his Pompey debut in the Papa John's Trophy against West Ham under-21s, as well as featuring in a 3-0 win at Cheltenham in the same competition.

Alfie Stanley. Picture: Nigel Keene

However, the shut down of non-elite sport in December restricted him to heading out on loan, having had a brief spell at Bognor.

After Christmas, Stanley played just two reserve matches – netting a fine volley in a 1-0 win over Millwall in April.

The former Fratton Park season-ticket holder was named on the bench for Cowley for six of Pompey's final eight League One games last season but was an unused sub on each occasion.

Stanley has been approached by Gosport Borough about moving to Privett Park.

Eoin Teggart. Picture: Robin Jones

However, he has ambitions of staying in the professional game and he has linked up with Burnley in a bid to join their development squad.

Meanwhile, released winger Eoin Teggart is currently on trial with Watford's under-23s.