Pompey Academy graduates Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup are on the lookout for new clubs this summer.

That’s after current employers Cambridge United told both they are free to leave the Abbey Stadium.

Haunstrup, who joined the League One outfit on a free transfer from Kilmarnock in July 2022, has been told his contract won’t be renewed when it expires at the end of next month. May is still under contract at the U’s until 2025, but he has been transfer-listed by boss Garry Monk as he looks to stamp his authority on a squad he inherited from Neil Harris in March.

The duo are among a group of 16 players who have been told their futures lie away from the Abbey Stadium outfit who finished 18th in League One this season, with 12 being released on free transfers and four being made available for transfer.

News of Haunstrup’s impending departure will come as no surprise, with the 27-year-old restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions this season due to injury. In fact, his fitness has blighted his two-year stay with the U’s and allowed him to feature just 15 times for the club.

Left-back Haunstrup, who made 57 appearances for Pompey following his August 12, 2015, debut against Derby in the Capital One Cup, spent the latter part of this season on loan at National League Gateshead, where he made one appearance.

May has also had issues with injury at Cambridge - notably the ACL setback he suffered against Bolton in 2022. That kept him out of action for 11 months. But following his return last September, the midfielder went on to make 30 appearances for the U’s this term.