Pompey made Adil Aouchiche their sixth signing of the January transfer window on Friday.

A day before Pompey played to a goalless draw with Burnley, supporters went through the motions. French forward Aouchiche was being linked with a move to Fratton Park, and things accelerated quickly. Reports from France however suggested there was a possibility that the deal might not take place but then at 20.40 on Friday evening, Pompey confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old.

It’s a signing that John Mousinho was fairly happy with, and given his post-match comments on Saturday, he could be the final arrival this month, unless something dramatic happens. The Pompey boss was targeting a player that was capable of being versatile in attack by playing both as a winger or in the 10 role, and the France under-20 international can do just that.

He wasn't signed in time to play with Burnley, but that's good as now he'll be afforded a full week of training before the trip to Sheffield United next week. His parent club will be hoping that he can make an immediate impact as the Black Cats and the Blades are in a promotion battle.

To help get the lowdown on what kind of player the Blues are getting, we’ve sought the expertise and knowledge of Sunderland Echo writer Phil Smith. He tells The News where Pompey should play him and the perception of him on Wearside.

What kind of player is Adil Aouchiche?

He's a very creative player. He wants the ball, to drift all over the pitch to pick it up in space. Then it's about trying to make something happen, whether that's through a shot, cross or through ball. He's a good player to watch, especially when he has good, technical players around him.

What are Aouchiche's strengths and weaknesses?

As I said, his main strength is creating and opening up defences with a bit of magic. We've also seen him get into some good goalscoring positions during his time at Sunderland, he just hasn't always been able to make the most of them. So making things happen is probably his main strength.

With that, he can obviously lose the ball at times in a bid to prise open a defence. His desire to roam in search of space can also mean he doesn't always fit with managers who want a really strong structure.

What do you think Le Bris's perception of Aouchiche is? Which manager has he thrived under the most at the SOL?

He's never really had a run with any of the managers, to be honest. Some fans feel he's never had a proper run in the side to judge his full ability and that's definitely fair. The flipside of that is he hasn't always produced the goals and assists you need to warrant his place.

Le Bris respects and rates Aouchiche's ability to create, but doesn't really play with a ten and so in the two attacking eight roles, he prefers midfielders with a bit more of a rounded game.

Pompey are closing in on a loan deal for Sunderland's Adil Aouchiche. Pic: Getty Images | Getty Images

What system do you think benefits Aouchiche the most? Does he thrive off of playing alongside a certain type of player?

Generally, he would be best as a number ten in a 4-2-3-1. He likes freedom to roam, to pick up the ball and try and make things happen. He has done well when he has played on the left wing of late, so that would be an option. He doesn't have a great deal of pace so he isn't going to be taking defenders on, but he can drift infield to link up the play and deliver good crosses when he cuts inside.

Aouchiche will be joining a team in a relegation battle. Do you think he's someone who can make a difference? Will he be up for the fight?

Well he definitely has the quality to make things happen, so he could be an important asset. He's won a lot of praise behind the scenes for his attitude this season despite not getting a lot of game time, so I don't think there would be any worry about his application. The biggest question would be more how you fit him into the side to make the best use of his talents.