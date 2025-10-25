Pompey boss John Mousinho has today confirmed the extent of Adrian Segecic’s ankle injury.

And the news over the prognosis for the Blues’ top scorer is being viewed as positive, after the head coach revealed Segecic will not be required to undergo surgery.

A four-to-six week timescale has been put on the period the summer arrival is expected to be out, after being forced off against Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Segecic left the pitch in tears and Fratton Park in a protective boot, ahead of a MRI scan to confirm the severity of the blow. And that has a best-case scenario of the 21-year-old returning to action after next month’s international break.

Mousinho told how the news has lifted Segecic’s spirits, with the Aussie still in the boot at today’s game against Stoke City.

The Pompey boss said: ‘It’s not too bad considering what we thought.

‘We’re looking at four-to-six weeks for Segs, so that’s a much better prognosis than we originally feared.

‘He came in to the training ground as pleased as could be on Friday morning, given the results. He was bouncing around and back to his usual self.

‘There’s not quite the physical activity, given he’s got his foot in a boot. He’s turned his ankle and there’s ligament damage, but there’s no need for surgery.’

The Stoke City defeat is a disappointing second back-to-back Fratton reverse for Pompey, with the Blues poor in the first half. They improved after the break, but then lost the game from a strong position - and then failed to significantly test the visitors.

Mousinho stated the loss was a cause of consternation, given he felt Pompey warranted a return from the game.

He added: ‘It’s one of the most frustrating ones of the season, given the nature of the game and I felt we should’ve come away with three points.

‘Ultimately we got beat by the better side on Tuesday and can live with that, after a point at the King Power, but today we left far too much out there and should have come away with at least a point, if not all three.’