Gavin Bazunu (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Now it seems Gavin Bazunu is cementing his standing with the Blues faithful, after opting to take the next step in his promising career at fierce rivals Southampton.

The Republic of Ireland international earned well-deserved plaudits after making huge strides at Fratton Park last term, following a campaign on loan at PO4 from Manchester City.

Bazunu was named players’ player of the season and picked up four gongs from supporters’ groups in recognition of his outstanding performances.

His displays led to the 20-year-old making a summer move to St Mary’s Stadium, in a deal which could eventually be worth £15m.

But it’s been far from plain sailing for the former Rochdale man, after starting the season as first choice in front of Alex McCarthy.

Bazunu’s performances have come in for some mixed reviews as Southampton have struggled, with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl eventually losing his job in November.

Nathan Jones succeeded the Austrian, with his first home league game eventually arriving against Brighton on Boxing Day.

And it proved a sobering experience for Bazunu, with the keeper culpable for Adam Lallana’s 14th-minute opener against his old club.

Bazunu also should have done better with the cross which led to Romain Perraud’s 35th-minute own goal in the 3-1 loss for Southampton which leaves them bottom of the table.

It follows the Irishman’s own goal, as his side came from behind to beat Lincoln in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Jones has been forced to defend his keeper’s form and explained he’s got not alternative but to play Bazunu with McCarthy injured.

He told the Daily Echo: ‘Gav’s a fantastic prospect, he’s had one or two difficult moments recently but he’s a fantastic keeper. I’m not going to come here and chastise him.

‘Alex rolled his ankle the other day in training and this means he is unavailable, so there are not the choices I’d like. But I’m not going to come in and chastise Gav, he made a really good save (versus Brighton) and one or two good saves at Liverpool.

‘Gav’s a fantastic keeper, it’s just putting everything together for him.’

Pompey fans, unsurprisingly, have a rather different take on Bazunu’s form, with plenty online celebrating his mistakes.

@sammyhll78 said: 'Agent Bazunu is working wonders for us at Pompey.'

PFCJ96 was enjoying the distraction from Pompey’s recent shaky league form.

He added: ‘Anyway, if you fancy smiling just search ‘Bazunu’ on Twitter. Enjoy #AgentBazunu.’

Meanwhile, Southampton fan @AlishW1709 was facing some ribbing.

She said: ‘My Pompey supporting family are called Bazunu, Agent Bazunu. Sadly, I don’t think they are far off. Promise is there but with the defence as it is. Surely a little more experience between the sticks might be needed? #SaintsFC.’