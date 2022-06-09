Why talk of tainted Portsmouth legacy is wrong as Southampton move in for Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu

He does so by total dedication, unstinting professionalism and choosing a pathway through lower league football many of his equally talented peers refuse to entertain.

That provides a platform for his undoubted quality to shine to the point he’s now on the verge of achieving his ambitions at the age of 20.

Would anyone in their right mind begrudge that young hope the spoils he so clearly deserves?

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, not - until you add the partisan world of the most heated of football rivalries to the mix.

News of a potential £10m move from Manchester City to Southampton has emerged, off the back of a season which has seen the ridiculously talented keeper rightly come to prominence.

The fact Pompey’s been used as a platform which could now see the Republic of Ireland international arrive 20 miles up the road, of course, will grate with a fair few.

Gavin Bazunu

Those who got to know the lad from Dublin, will struggle to feel aggrieved about him becoming a Premier League operator at Pompey’s fierce foes.

The levels of commitment and determination to improve shown by Bazunu, saw him stand out from the moment he arrived at PO4 last July.

Being at a club of Manchester City’s standing as a teenager, has been enough to see countless young players lose touch with reality and believe their own hype.

That was underlined as, Instead of taking the reflected glory on offer at the Etihad, he chose to learn his trade at unglamorous Rochdale before his move to Pompey.

Unlike us supporters, players aren’t bound by those royal blue blood lines which span generations. They don’t feel the same tribal instincts which reside in the rest of us.

And, judging by plenty of the response to the Bazunu transfer talk there's a sizeable portion of the Fratton faithful who see that.

After Fraser Forster’s departure for Spurs, Bazunu now has a realistic chance of becoming a Premier League No1 with just Alex McCarthy in his way.