Have your say

Alan Knight has paid tribute to former manager Jim Smith.

The man affectionately known as ‘The Bald Eagle’ passed away this afternoon at the age of 79.

He oversaw the Blues from June 1991 until February 1995, famously leading them to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

The following campaign, his side missed out on promotion to the Premier League courtesy of goals scored – and were then beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Leicester City.

And Knight has reflected on one of his favourite Pompey managers during his long Fratton Park playing career.

He said: ‘It’s tremendously sad to hear of the passing of the gaffer.

‘He arrived at a transitional time at the club, working under the owner Jim Gregory, who he knew from their QPR days.

‘Jim turned out to be one of the best managers I ever played under, even though he spent most of his time trying to get rid of me!

‘His magic was how he managed the young players coming through, moulding them with experienced professionals to reach the FA Cup semi-finals and also win promotion.

‘Jim didn’t pull any punches, but wouldn’t hold grudges and use it against you. His record at Pompey was fantastic and what a character.

‘My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.’

Smith would later spend time at Fratton Park as Harry Redknapp’s assistant, helping Pompey reach the top flight after winning the Division One title in 2002-03.

He also managed Birmingham, Oxford, QPR and Derby.