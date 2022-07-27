Alex Bass' farewell message to Portsmouth fans as longest-serving player completes Sunderland move

And the academy graduate expressed disappointment his time at his only club didn’t have a happier ending, as he completed a move to Sunderland.

Bass has joined the Championship new boys on a three-year deal, as the Blues’ longest-serving player departs for Wearside.

The keeper has been involved in the senior set-up for eight years and was touted as long-term Fratton number one.

That ambition will not be realised now, but the 24-year-old admitted he knew that would likely be the case as he found opportunities limited under Danny Cowley.

Bass told how he would still hold Pompey dear to heart, however, along with the people who have guided his career until this stage.

He told Sunderland’s official site: ‘There’s a lot of people I’d like to stay in contact with at that club, because it’s a great club and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

‘The people I’ll thank I’ll do it privately and thank them for their time.

Alex Bass. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘Things didn’t work out for whatever reason, so to come here and start a new life is something which really excites me.

‘I’ve kind of known a little bit (he could leave).

‘I spoke to the manager at Portsmouth and he said he wasn’t going to stand in my way.

‘If anything came up he would be more than willing to let me leave for the right opportunity.’

Bass made the breakthrough under Kenny Jackett, but was never given a run under Cowley after recovering from a broken leg.

There are no hard feelings towards his boss from the man who made 41 first-team appearances, after being given his senior debut at the age of 18.

He added: ‘As soon as this (Sunderland move) came up, I was delighted to take this opportunity.