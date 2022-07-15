Following the arrival of West Brom’s Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan that’s the very least the Blues’ longest-serving player now deserves.

In all likelihood, if that discussion hasn’t already taken place it will happen pretty soon.

Danny Cowley spoke about an ‘honest conversation’ with Kieron Freeman in the wake of the arrival of Joe Rafferty in his position this week.

The Pompey boss has shown in his Fratton tenure he will act in the interest of his players, as far as he possibly can, while balancing that moral obligation with developing his squad in the manner he desires.

The academy graduate has amassed 41 senior Pompey appearances since being brought into the senior set-up eight years ago, at the age of 16.

That return may seem a low figure, but with the peculiar dynamics of the goalkeeper position such a return for a player who’s now 24 isn’t unusual.

Pompey keeper Alex Bass

But Bass now should be establishing himself as a No1 between the sticks - his talent certainly warrants that status.

His first choice, of course, will be to achieve that at the club where he’s spent his career, but if that isn’t to be his destiny then the time is nigh to seek it elsewhere.

Since well before his senior debut at Coventry at the age of 18, there’s been noise about what Bass is capable of achieving.

Those who know the goalkeeping role better than the rest of us, like his former coach John Keeley, remain convinced the low maintenance and unassuming character will have a long and successful career in the game.

It just seems that isn’t going to be at Fratton Park.

Cowley’s recruitment of Griffiths is a clear indication he doesn’t see Bass as his long-term first choice.

Publicly, of course, the Pompey boss will almost certainly say the right thing and state it’s down to the pair to fight it out.

But Cowley clearly wants a keeping option he views as more comfortable with the ball at his feet than he believes Bass is.

The England age-group international is evidently that talent, and is being tipped for big things at the Hawthorns.

It’s worth noting Bass has made clear strides in that department, as has been illustrated in his pre-season appearances to date. It appears unlikely to convince his boss, however.

With Cowley desperate to drain every penny out of his budget, the most likely path now seems an exit for Bass with a young (and cheap) keeper deputising for Griffiths. A fee will be required for that to happen, with a year remaining on his existing agreement.

As and when that day arrives, Pompey will need to make sure there’s a substantial sell-on clause inserted in any deal.