Alex Bass or Manchester City keeper? Arsenal man to continue? Wales international back in? Portsmouth's likely AFC Wimbledon line-up

Who starts in goal is arguably the toughest shout the head coach has had make as boss, as he needs to decide between Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass between the sticks.

Then there’s the formation. Does Cowley go with the midfield diamond again or switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation?

There’s the debate over whether to continue with Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez, rest Louis Thompson and bring back the in-form Joe Morrell into the equation.

Don’t discount the significance of players returning to fitness against the Dons either.

We’ve used our nous and knowledge to come up with what we believe will be the way Cowley goes at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Such a close call with Alex Bass, but shone away on international duty with Republic of Ireland and that quality with the ball at feet could just tip it in the Manchester City man's favour.

Nailing down that right-back slot and no reason for that to change against the Dons.

The 'first name on the team-sheet' cliche was made for Raggett and his form this season.

Warrior's display at Wycombe was his best for Pompey and has been key to the rekindled defensive resolve.

Captain and Mr Dependable has made the left-back slot his own.

Excellent at Wycombe, but an intriguing selection debate with Joe Morrell returning. Could continue if it's deemed necessary to rest Louis Thompson.

International duty exertions with Wales, but Cowley is such a fan it's hard to see him leaving out the in-form midfielder.

Could return to the right if Cowley matches up Wimbledon's 4-2-3-1 formation, but in the form of his Pompey career and starts regardless.

Could miss out is Cowley continues with a diamond or Hackett is deemed fit to start, but could also operate in the 10 position in a 4-2-3-1.

Drive was so impressive against Wycombe. Certain to continue whether up front or off the left.

Confidence brimming after two excellent displays. More of the same please.

Can count himself Pompey's unluckiest player for a long while if he does end up on the bench in the nip-and-tuck battle to start with Gavin Bazunu.

Four league games without a start now and can expect a spot on the bench again.

The debate is whether Cowley chooses to give the midfielder a breather to protect an injury recurrence after recent fine form.

Looks certain to be on the bench and on the fringes of the first-team picture.

Back in training and likely to play some part, perhaps most likely off the bench

Another back in training and getting closer to being available for selection.