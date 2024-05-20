Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Australian made 27 appearances and scored once during his time with the Blues

Alex Robertson has thanked Pompey for giving him back the ‘buzz’ for football.

And he credits the Fratton faithful for providing the belief which enabled him to provide the best football of his career so far.

The classy 21-year-old flourished during his season-long stay from Manchester City, producing a string of eye-catching performances for the Blues.

Alex Robertson insists Pompey gave him back the 'buzz' for football. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite Robertson’s season being cut short by a serious hamstring injury sustained in training, he still made a significant contribution towards the League One title success.

Fratton Park represented a welcome loan success following the disappointments of Ross County in 2021-22 during an ill-fated spell.

And the cultured midfielder is grateful for his Pompey opportunity.

He told The News: ‘I put my form down (before injury) to the club believing in me and the manager giving me a massive opportunity to show what I could do. Hopefully, I did well enough.

‘I was playing the best football of my career. I’m obviously still really young, but that’s the most I have enjoyed football in the last few years because I had a team behind me pushing me on.

‘I was going into training every day happy, whereas in the last few years - with injuries, with not playing, with facing adversity - it has not been that way. I got my buzz back at Pompey.

‘Ross County was a tough one, I played three games, none of which were starts, but you learn from stuff like that. I was able to take a lot of negatives and positives from that loan and bring them into this one.

‘Maybe that’s why I was able to do as well as I did at Pompey. I dealt with what happened at Ross County, matured a lot more as a person, and was just thankful I was able to play a little part in Pompey’s success.

‘The fans have also been really good from day one, I can't thank them enough for that. That helps me play my football. Had the fans not been with me every game, every day, I don’t think I would have played as well as I did.’

Despite injury ending his season early, Robertson was spotted among the 2,665 travelling Pompey fans at Bolton last month.

He attended the 1-1 draw with a friend, happily posing for photographs with supporters occupying the same away end at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

However, although he was back for the League One trophy presentation against Wigan, the midfielder was unable to be present for the Southsea Common celebrations.

He added: ‘I had rehab at Manchester City on the day of the Southsea Common event, so unfortunately couldn’t be there.

‘I was actually going to come back for Barnsley on that Tuesday night and hopefully see us win promotion, but again had rehab that day and the following day.