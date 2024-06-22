All 22 Championship summer transfers so far, including Portsmouth first signing and rivals' £15m forward

Published 22nd Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 16:39 BST

All signings made by Championship clubs so far this summer transfer window.

The transfer window is open and deals are already flowing in and out of the Championship as the clubs bolster their squads ahead of another exhilarating and unpredictable season in England’s second tier.

Money has been splashed on marquee signings but plenty of free agents have been snapped up already as well. Portsmouth wasted little time in getting stuck into the market after they welcomed Jordan Williams to the club after leaving rivals Barnsley.

As Pompey prepare for their season in the Championship following promotion, we’re keeping an eye on all the new signings made by the Blues and their rivals ahead of the 2024/25 season. Take a look below at the 22 deals already over the line.

Linfield to Blackburn Rovers

1. Aodhan Doherty - £100,000

Genk to Burnley

2. Mike Tresor - £15m

Montpellier to Burnley

3. Maxime Estève - £10m

Huddersfield Town to Coventry City

4. Jack Rudoni - £5m

