Out goes Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe for Di’Shon Bernard and Marlon Pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the duo’s first Pompey starts since the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth on February 11.

Bernard hasn’t been able to break into the team, while Pack returned to the match-day squad last week following knee surgery.

The midfielder will line up alongside Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell in the Blues engine room for today’s all-important game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s a midfield three that fans on Twitter are excited about as they continue to belief that the play-offs are possible.

Here’s what Pompey supporters having been saying about Mousinho’s decision to welcome Pack back into that key centre of the park position.

Marlon Pack, left, starts his first game for Pompey since February 11 at MK Dons today

@LewisFrow: That midfields taking us to the play offs!! (Will delete later if we lose).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@daniel_son79: That should be our 1st choice midfield.

@BlueArmyAlex: That midfield!

@HeathMaxwell17: Pack, Lowery, Morrell in midfield.

@whcallum: As good as any midfield in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@LewPeet: That's the highest quality midfield we've put out since we were in the Premier League.