All say same thing as Portsmouth boss John Mousinho makes two huge calls for MK Dons game

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the starting XI John Mousinho has picked for today’s game at MK Dons.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The Blues boss has made two changes to the side that beat Forest Green Rovers 1-0 at Fratton Park last Saturday.

Out goes Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe for Di’Shon Bernard and Marlon Pack.

It’s the duo’s first Pompey starts since the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth on February 11.

Bernard hasn’t been able to break into the team, while Pack returned to the match-day squad last week following knee surgery.

The midfielder will line up alongside Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell in the Blues engine room for today’s all-important game.

And that’s a midfield three that fans on Twitter are excited about as they continue to belief that the play-offs are possible.

Here’s what Pompey supporters having been saying about Mousinho’s decision to welcome Pack back into that key centre of the park position.

Marlon Pack, left, starts his first game for Pompey since February 11 at MK Dons todayMarlon Pack, left, starts his first game for Pompey since February 11 at MK Dons today
@LewisFrow: That midfields taking us to the play offs!! (Will delete later if we lose).

@daniel_son79: That should be our 1st choice midfield.

@BlueArmyAlex: That midfield!

@HeathMaxwell17: Pack, Lowery, Morrell in midfield.

@whcallum: As good as any midfield in this league.

@LewPeet: That's the highest quality midfield we've put out since we were in the Premier League.

@Perry_PFC: Look at the midfield.

