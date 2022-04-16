All Seeing Eye: The bizarre Portsmouth reaction to John Marquis’ return in Lincoln City victory

Jeers and cheers

There were plenty of friends reunited at Fratton Park for Lincoln’s visit.

Both managers had served the opposition while Tyler Walker, Joe Morrell and Sean Raggett have all had stints with the Imps.

There was no place for former loanee Chris Maguire in Michael Appleton’s squad, but naturally there was a focus on John Marquis on his first Fratton return since making the move to Sincil Bank in January.

Opinions vary on the striker’s stint at Pompey and whether it represented success for his £1m transfer fee, with 14 and 18 goals bagged in his first two seasons - but also barren spells and questions about his all-round games.

A smattering of boos greeted Marquis first touch in the opening minutes, before the now obligatory ‘we’ve seen you before’ chant which greets all former players on their return.

The 29-year-old failed to take his sights of goal, before a bizarre reaction to his 77th-minute substitution ensued.

Hayden Carter and John Marquis battle for the ball on the striker's Fratton return.

The boos were audible as the former Doncaster man left the pitch, before the applause slowly gathered and eventually turned the jeers to cheers.

It was perhaps an apt way for Marquis to leave the pitch with the moment underlining how he divided Pompey supporters.

Heroes return

As well as friends reuniting on the pitch, there was an old pals’ act off it as Johnny Ertl and Svetoslav Todorov returned to PO4 on Saturday.

Ertl was applauded for his commitment to Pompey in dark times, and taking a central role at part of the Pompey Supporters’ Trusy in the era of community ownership.

And it was apt to see Todorov back in town 19 years to the day he scored the goal which sealed Premier League football against Burnley.

There was no headlong dive into the Fratton End for the Bulgarian, but he did get a nice reception as he and Ertl took to the pitch at half-time.

The pair were swamped by well-wishers and selfie hunters before the game.

This proved something of an issue for Blues legend Alan Knight, who was tasked with chaperoning the pair as they went around the lounges before the game.

The only issue was Knightsy managed to lose them at one stage, as they disappeared when they were supposed to be carrying out their obligations.

Fortunately, they resurfaced after a couple of minutes so ensure fans keen to see them in the Victory Suite weren’t disappointed.

Kettle chat

Referee Trevor Kettle has a reputation for making the blood boil of many fans and players.

The official’s ratio of red and yellow cards is among the higher of those in operation at League One and League Two level - with 71 yellow and five reds dished out from 19 games.

In previous seasons, Kettle has been known to be among the most card happy around, and has even been subject to online petitions demanding his removal from the league roster.

Danny Cowley clearly has no issues with the man from Rutland and made him feel welcome, even taking time to have a current affairs chat and muse over the horrific events in Ukraine.

Cowley perhaps wouldn’t been so convivial when the fourth official indicated there would be eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game, however.