RECAP as Pompey come out on top in five-goal see-saw second half
We’re back in action at Fratton as the Easter programme begins against Lincoln City.
Danny Cowley goes up against his old club while Michael Appleton returns to Fratton Park after his stint in charge of the Blues a decade ago.
There’s subplots aplenty with former players also involved on both sides – including John Marquis attemping to shoot down his former club.
We’ll be building up kick off with all the pre-match talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.
There’ll be more chat and video before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to end the season on a high.
LIVE Pompey 3 Lincoln 2
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:58
FT Pompey 3 Lincoln 2
Lincoln gift Hirst the ball and he’s in on goal but can’t get it out of his feel and that allows Wright to narrow the angle and block his effort.
Jackson overhits his through ball and its out for a goal kick.
Bazunu takes a high ball in the box to alleviate Lincoln pressure
Harness dallying in the box but Pompey get away from it and hack the ball clear
Gavin Bazunu gets the sponsor’s man of the match
Eight minutes’ stoppage time
Sedate sleepy first half - but this second half has been bonkers!
Off the bar from Cullen’s header in the six-yard box - then McGrandles fires over the rebound!