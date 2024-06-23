But with the Blues back in the Championship next season after seven long terms in League One, they’re in a far healthier position right now to start dreaming of a top-flight return some day in the future.

That’s something many pundits and ex-players believe can happen given the passion of the Fratton faithful, the leadership the Blues currently have thanks to John Mousinho, the recruitment know-how of sporting director Rich Hughes, and, of course, the stability and structure Michael Eisner has brought to the club under his ownership model.

Yet for now, another Premier League campaign will go ahead in eight weeks time without the presence of the mighty Blues.

Since their last top-flight presence, the number of teams to compete in the Premier League has risen to 51, with Luton - who are now back in the Championship - the latest to experience the highs of the division.

The Hatters dropped straight back down to the second tier with a points total of 26. That’s seven more than what the Blues were relegated with in 2010, although a nine-point deduction for going into administration didn’t help the Blues back then.

That brought a dramatic halt to a seven-year stint in the Prem that saw Pompey finish eighth in 2007-08 - their highest-ever Premier League finish - secure qualification for European football for the first time and lift the FA Cup.

Those were great days for the club on the pitch, with Pompey accumulting 293 points from their 266 games played. That works out a 41.8 points per season, which is above the 40-point threshold many use to suggest Premier League safety for another year.

But how does that totally compare to the points collected by the rest of the teams who have had the privilege of competing in the Prem? We’ve got our calculator out to see where Pompey would sit in an all-time Premier League table.

Here’s what we found...

1 . All-time Premier League standings Here's how all 51 teams compare for points, as well as total games, wins, draws and losses.

2 . 51st: Luton Town - 26 points 38 games: 6 wins, 8 draws, 24 losses

3 . 50th: Swindon Town - 30 points 42 games: 5 wins, 15 draws, 22 losses