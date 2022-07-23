Reeco Hackett started for Pompey in this afternoon's Fratton Park friendly against Coventry. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

'Almost crowned debut with a goal'... 'More effective when switched to wing'... 'Encouraging link-up play' - Neil Allen's ratings for Portsmouth defeat to Coventry

Pompey’s pre-season schedule brought them to Fratton Park with Coventry the visitors.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:50 pm

Danny Cowley’s men lost the friendly against the Championship side 2-0, yet there were some encouraging performances. Here are the Pompey player ratings...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Handling good but most notable moment was penalty save from Tyler Walker in the 81st minute, saving with his legs despite being sent the wrong way. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Settling in really well and produced some excellent crosses from the right to cap a strong showing. Expect him to Blues' first-choice right-back. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

3. Haji Mnoga - 6

Flourished in the absence of the injured Sean Raggett during pre-season and another confident display. Although gave late penalty away with foul on Walker. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

4. Clark Robertson - 6

Pompey's skipper looked largely comfortable, although saw little of his trademark excellent distribution from the back. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

