Danny Cowley’s men lost the friendly against the Championship side 2-0, yet there were some encouraging performances. Here are the Pompey player ratings...
1. Josh Griffiths - 7
Handling good but most notable moment was penalty save from Tyler Walker in the 81st minute, saving with his legs despite being sent the wrong way. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Settling in really well and produced some excellent crosses from the right to cap a strong showing. Expect him to Blues' first-choice right-back. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
3. Haji Mnoga - 6
Flourished in the absence of the injured Sean Raggett during pre-season and another confident display. Although gave late penalty away with foul on Walker. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
4. Clark Robertson - 6
Pompey's skipper looked largely comfortable, although saw little of his trademark excellent distribution from the back. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
