That's because the host club are providing a streaming service available to both sets of supporters at the price of £7.99.

There remains match-day tickets to watch the friendly at Westleigh Park - but the Hawks are also offering the chance to view the game online.

Blues fans became accustomed to watching their side from afar last season.

The coronavirus pandemic meant the vast majority of Pompey s League One fixtures were played behind closed doors, with the only way to watch matches through the EFL's iFollow service.

Even games at Fratton Park in which spectators were permitted last term - against Peterborough and Fleetwood - were restricted to a capacity of just 2,000.

Pompey could be cheered on by up to 3,250 fans at Hawks, with nearly 2,000 tickets already sold.

It will be the first time they’ve played in front of a crowd since head coach Danny Cowley was appointed in March – initially on an interim basis – and since December 15 last year.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But with Covid-19 concerns still remaining for some supporters, both Hawks and Pompey fans will have the luxury to be able to watch live from home.