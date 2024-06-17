Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Morrell is on Wrexham’s radar as his Pompey future remains unclear.

The ambitious League One newcomers are pursuing the Wales international, who is currently available on a free transfer.

Pompey’s surprise decision not to take up their option on the midfielder has opened the doors for others to take advantage - with Wrexham among his admirers.

Joe Morrell, who has 37 caps for Wales, is interesting Wrexham. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty | Getty Images

The Blues have been consistent in claiming they want Morrell to remain, with talks subsequently held, yet are well aware their stance puts them at risk of losing him when his existing deal officially expires on June 30.

Recruited from Luton in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee, he has totalled 105 appearances and one goal, while captained the Blues on occasions.

However, by declining the opportunity to activate the clause to extend his Fratton Park deal by 12 months, Morrell is free to talk to other interested parties this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a fine servant to Pompey and was an integral part of the League One title-winning side until suffering a season-ending knee injury at Oxford in January.

Subsequently undergoing surgery, he continues to undergo rehab at the Blues’ training ground and is expected to return to action during pre-season.

The opportunity for the Welshman to represent Pompey in the Championship has long been a driving force, only for Pompey’s contract stance to provide a heartbreaking conclusion to his season.

Inevitably, Morrell’s availability has alerted Wrexham, who are back in League One for the first time since 2004-05 and keen to bolster their squad.

Phil Parkinson’s men finished as runners-up to Stockport in League Two last season to earn promotion and continue to aim high - with Morrell perfectly fitting the bill.

They also possess plenty of financial muscle, remaining bankrolled by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.