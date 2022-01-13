Ambitious Wrexham target splashing the cash on Portsmouth's in-demand former West Ham and Charlton youngster
Ambitious Wrexham are lining up Jay Mingi as their next signing.
The National League side have set their sights on breaking back into the Football League utilising the financial power of Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
It is understood Pompey’s Mingi has emerged as a target for boss Phil Parkinson, with the Red Dragons prepared to pay a transfer fee.
The former West Ham and Charlton player caught Wrexham’s eye after facing them while on loan at Maidenhead earlier in the season.
Mingi netted in a 3-2 success over the big-spending Welshmen in October – the first match attended by new owners McElhenney and Reynolds.
It represents the only goal of the midfielder’s impressive loan spell with Maidenhead, which has so far tallied eight appearances.
With his loan from Fratton Park up this month, a number of clubs have approached Pompey declaring interest in taking Mingi for the remainder of the season.
However, in the case of Wrexham, they are eager to buy the 21-year-old outright rather than seeking a loan arrangement.
Should Pompey decide to retain Mingi, there remains loan interest from League Two and the National League, in addition to Maidenhead.
Danny Cowley must now weigh up whether he sees the September arrival as part of his Fratton Park plans.
Mingi has recently overcame a hamstring injury to return to Maidenhead, appearing off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Aldershot.
However, this week he sustained a shoulder injury in Pompey training and is expected to be out for between 2-4 weeks.
His Pompey contract expires in the summer, although the club possess a 12-month option on the midfield man.
Wrexham are presently eighth in the National League, outside of the play-offs on goal difference.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
