The Wanderers boss asked the question: ‘why would we take the risk?’ after remarks made by opposite number Danny Cowley in the build-up to the free weekend,

Despite seeing first-teamers Josh Griffiths, Joe Morrell and Dane Scarlett called up by their respective countries, the Blues boss said he would have liked the originally-programmed September 24 meeting to go ahead.

Cowley was keen to play the match regardless as he looked to continue his unbeaten side’s momentum in League One – something they’ll now be hoping to do at Ipswich on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with sixth-placed Bolton having four senior players – Dion Charles, Conor Bradley, Amadou Bakayoko and James Trafford – away on international duty as well, they were allowed to call the fixture off.

Between them, the Trotters quartet have 27 league starts between them so far this term.

That out-numbers the 15 that Griffiths, Morrell and Scarlett have accummulated to date.

And according to an amused Evatt, he said he could understand why Cowley was so eager for the Fratton Park fixture to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton boss Ian Evatt Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

When asked about the Blues boss’ comments, Evatt joked to the Bolton News: ‘Well of course, when there is no Conor Bradley, Dion Charles, James Trafford, we would all want to play then wouldn’t we?

‘Why wouldn’t you want to play when half of the (opposition) team's best players are missing?

‘But that is football. I am sure again that Danny wanted to play it because his team are in good form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We would have liked to have played because our team is in good form but unfortunately for us we have internationals away which affect the balance and quality of our team, so why would we take that risk?’

Bolton return to action on Saturday with a home against Lincoln.

Now new date for the rearranged fixture has been announced – although Pompey have pencilled in Tuesday, October 11, for their Hampshire Senior Cup tie with Southampton.

Speaking to The News prior to the international break, Cowley said: ‘It’s unfortunate for us really (the break in play) because we’d like to be playing Bolton this weekend and certainly if it had been on our terms we would have played the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Even though we’d have some key players missing, it was still our ambition to play.