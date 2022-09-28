News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Date announced for south-coast derby as Portsmouth and Southampton meet in cup competition

Pompey have finally fixed a date for their Hampshire Senior Cup encounter with Southampton.

By Neil Allen
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:03 pm

The south-coast derby will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm – a date previously ruled out.

And, despite talk of taking place behind closed doors, supporters have been given the green light to attend the second-round fixture at Fratton Park.

Earlier this month, the Blues scrapped the idea of playing on October 11 in favour of rescheduling postponed League One matches against Barnsley and Bolton.

The Hampshire Senior Cup game was subsequently pencilled in to take place sometime in November.

However, with Barnsley and Bolton unable to be accommodated on October 11, Pompey have reverted to the previous timings.

Danny Cowley has spoken of utilising youngsters and senior players in need of matches in a Pompey XI to fulfil fixtures in the competition.

It will repeat the approach largely followed last season, when the Blues were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Farnborough.

Fratton Park will stage the Hampshire Senior Cup match with Southampton next month. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
SouthamptonPompeyBluesBarnsleyFratton Park