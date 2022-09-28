The south-coast derby will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm – a date previously ruled out.

And, despite talk of taking place behind closed doors, supporters have been given the green light to attend the second-round fixture at Fratton Park.

The Hampshire Senior Cup game was subsequently pencilled in to take place sometime in November.

However, with Barnsley and Bolton unable to be accommodated on October 11, Pompey have reverted to the previous timings.

Danny Cowley has spoken of utilising youngsters and senior players in need of matches in a Pompey XI to fulfil fixtures in the competition.

It will repeat the approach largely followed last season, when the Blues were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Farnborough.

