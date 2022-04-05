An afternoon which will live forever: Portsmouth legend remembers Liverpool FA Cup semi-final 30 years on

How can it really be three decades have passed since that day of Pompey legend in north London?

Even now the emotions are deep and vivid. The sights, sounds and smells of a royal blue army descending on Arsenal’s Highbury home - with one of football's great institutions in their path.

Of course, we all know how the story goes as Jim Smith’s heroes took on Liverpool in the 1992 FA Cup semi-final.

Second division Pompey stood toe to toe with a giant of the game, and for five unforgettable minutes we were all in football paradise thanks to Darren Anderton’s 111th minute strike.

Then came Ronnie Whelan’s tap-in after John Barnes’ free-kick had been touched on to the post by Alan Knight, as the game finished 1-1.

The ecstasy and then the agony. The pain and then the pride.

‘It was a special day, a fantastic day,’ said Knight, on the anniversary of the occasion.

Darren Anderton celebrates scoring against Liverpool in Pompey's 1992 FA Cup semi-final at Highbury. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

‘I’ve never really watched the game back.

‘But with there being video being shown lately I’ve watched some of the extended highlights.

‘I really don’t really remember having a save to make - in either game - but they showed me making some. That made me feel better!

‘The run where (Ian) Rush came through and scored, I’ve got to be honest, I caught my knee in the turf, the ball popped up and out of my hands. I think we got away with that.

Pompey fans at Highbury in 1992

‘Then there was obviously the free-kick.

‘The thing about the save on to the post was I got a fingertip to it. Jim always felt I had chocolate wrists!

‘Within the space of five minutes you went through every emotion going after Shaggy’s (Anderton’s) goal.

‘The elation and then the disappointment - and then thinking we need to hang on!

‘You know that when you concede one a second can come very quickly, so it was crucial to keep our concentration.

‘We knew Liverpool were very good at putting you away like that.

‘The foul (by Ronnie Whelan) on Chambo (Mark Chamberlain) which forced him off early was a disgrace, even back in those days. Terrible - but we would’ve probably tried the same!

‘Bruce (Grobbelaar) made some good saves - and how has Martin Kuhl got away with it for 30 years? He had two very good opportunities!

‘He’s got away with that when Macca (Alan McLoughlin) used to beat himself over a couple of his chances!

‘I just think that watching it back now, you can see we more than matched them.'

The semi-final was, of course, the culmination of a run which saw Pompey defeat Exeter, Leyton Orient, Middlesbrough and then Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest to set up the landmark occasion.

A game plan was formulated in which Colin Clarke led the line with support from Anderton and Mark Chamberlain - while McLoughlin, Kuhl and Chris Burns operated in a three-man midfield

It was an approach which worked superbly and nearly saw Pompey reach Wembley, in an era where FA Cup final day saw the country come to a standstill.

‘The way the whole city was reacted to it was special,’ Knight added.

‘It captured everyone’s imaginations - and I honestly believe we would’ve won it in the final.

‘We were gutted after drawing Liverpool (instead of Sunderland or Norwich).

‘But Jim, Paddo (Graham Paddon) and Sill (Neil Sillett), to give them their due, had a game plan - and we more than matched them over the two games.

‘We had the better opportunities, and I really can’t remember having a save to make in the second game.

‘Plus, I’ve always said I would’ve saved the last two penalties!

‘There was tears in the dressing room afterwards and I knew it was going to be the closest I got to playing at Wembley.

‘Maybe their experience in Europe and of big games maybe just told when it came to penalties.’

With the margins so fine between defeat and victory, there will always be mixed emotions when reflecting on the game 30 years on.

After Pompey's exit, Knight knew it was the closest he would ever come to a Wembley appearance - at a time when outings at the home of football were reserved for finals and internationals.

But the hall of famer also knows it’s a game which will endure forever.

He added: ‘There’s always ifs and buts, but to play against one of the best teams in Europe and give it a go like that - I think we could be proud.

‘I know we went out and gave our all, so you can live with these things.

‘Everyone has their special games and this is one of mine.

‘Of course it ranks as my special game. It also meant so much to the supporters - and that’s what it’s about. My debut up at Rotherham was special and my testimonial.

‘But this is game which will live with me forever.’

