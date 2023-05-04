That’s the verdict of BBC Radio Lancashire reporter and Accrington commentator Dan Jewell, who believes the midfielder would play a key role for the Blues should a summer move come to fruition.

Leigh has been valued at £200,000 by Accy, who look set for relegation to League Two at the end of the season.

And Jewell has given us the lowdown on the Portsmouth-born midfielder ahead of a potential hoemcoming.

He said: ‘He’s changed a lot during his short Accrington career. He came in and was playing in a deep-lying midfield role but has moved further and further forward as time has gone on.

‘He’s now been playing centre forward for us this season because of the massive number of injuries.

‘He’s clearly got a great deal of potential. The fact that he’s going to end the season as the club’s top scorer and has finished the campaign out injured just tells you that he’s got goal threat.

‘He’s scored some important goals this season but he’s got age on his side and it helps. He’s had to do things the hard way by working his way up from non-league.

‘His versatility is an asset. He’s the kind of player where he’ll say play me where you need to play me but he’s most suited to an attacking midfield role. Within a game, though, you could see him start up front and then he’ll drop into a deeper role or vice versa.

‘His goalscoring has improved and has a very useful long throw. There’s a lot of potential there and he’s clearly shown that.

‘He’s become a more important player. If you’re talking about assets, which Accrington have, then there are a few of them but the fact he’s the club’s top scorer and he’s the age he is - that will make him an attractive proposition.

‘They’re (Accrington) getting relegated so they’ll probably be able to get him for less than if Accrington stayed up. I can certainly see him playing in League One next season for whoever that might be.

‘Last season, he held his own in a team that finished relatively okay in the middle of League One and in a team this season that has struggled. That shows that he’s more important rather than more able to play at this level because he’s been relied upon more by a team who has fallen a bit short.

‘Accrington are going to be playing in League Two next season so it would be a backward step if any of the players would stay there - that’s not to say they won’t keep them because they’ll want to keep them and be competitive at that level.

‘I’m not sure (if it’s the right time for him to move on this summer). I think he could be one of the better players in League Two if he elected to stay. He’s still a young player so there is still improvement to do obviously.

‘Do I think there will be more clubs interested because Accrington are getting relegated? Absolutely. I’m sure clubs and recruitment departments will be looking and thinking this will be the time for him to move.

‘I certainly don’t think there is a need for Accrington to sell players. I don’t think the drop in income from League One to League Two is significant to the extent that there needs to be a fire sale and they’ll need to accept any bid for players. I think it will be about how the bid comes about and how those conversations go.