That’s according to Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley, who believes the central defender will add a wealth of experience and talent to John Mousinho’s ranks.

The 30-year-old has been linked with the Blues, with one report claiming that the Fratton Park outfit have fought off top-flight Scottish interest in the defender.

Copley dismissed talk of a deal being close – although did believe a move to PO4 would make sense, with Wright desperate for regular game time.

Here’s what he had to say about the latest man to be linked with Pompey.

‘He’s one of the more experienced players in what is a very young squad,’ said Copley. ‘The average age is 22, Bailey Wright is 30.

‘He is one of the experienced heads. However, he hasn’t played regularly for a year.

‘We’ve had Luke O’Nien, who’s a midfielder playing at centre-back in the Championship, and Wright hasn’t been able to get in over him.

Reported Pompey target Bailey Wright has 27 caps for Australia Picture: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

‘O’Nien has been great but he is not a natural centre-back so that’s been telling.

‘He went off to the World Cup, he’s come back but it’s a bit of a strange one.

‘If you take him out of the equation, then they’re a defender light. Although, it is an area Sunderland are well stocked in.

‘In recent games, when things go south, it’s a case of breaking the emergency Bailey Wright glass because he’ll come on for the last 10 minutes and shore things up.

‘If Sunderland get somebody in then I could see him going.

‘I don’t think it makes sense until the summer, however that is juxtaposed with Wright coming off a career high playing in the World Cup.

‘He’s 30 and will want to be playing more than he is. In that sense, I could see him going but it’s whether Sunderland would be able to find a replacement.

‘Wright is a fair way down the pecking order and I don’t see him starting games unless there is a massive injury crisis. But he does contribute and he is well liked.

‘The interest from Pompey, Aberdeen and Hibs doesn’t surprise me and that shows there are words going about that he could leave Sunderland.

‘His relationship with the club is so strong. He’s a leader, a senior professional, Tony Mowbray has spoken really highly about him but he just hasn’t been playing.

‘Historically, a player like Denver Hume wanted to go out and play and the club didn’t stand in his way. When Defoe wanted to retire, they didn’t stand in his way.

‘If a player wants to leave, they’re not likely to dig their heels in – especially with Wright not being in the starting XI. I can’t see the club stomping their feet because that’s not how they operate.

‘His best position is in a back three but he can play very well in a two. He can also play right-back, too.

‘Where it’s quite pacey in the Championship, I think he struggles in a back four or with two centre-backs, but he does have experience.

‘His reading of the game is really good, he’s just a little bit flawed at Championship level.

‘He’s put in some really good performances for Sunderland, he’s trusted enough when there is a problem on the field to be the go-to man.

‘Anywhere he plays would be a good move for him.

‘Pompey is a massive club so I could see the lure of wanting to join.

‘Around the dressing room he’s a character, no-one has a bad word to say about him.

‘The experience he’s been able to give to the younger players has been invaluable.

‘He’s got the ability to play for Pompey and would be an excellent signing for any League One club, even the top two.

