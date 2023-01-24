Sunderland FanNation have claimed the Blues are leading the hunt for the centre-back, who still has 18-months left on his current deal.

It comes after the Daily Record earlier stated Hibs and Aberdeen had joined League One outfit Derby in eyeing a swoop for the 30-year-old.

Wright has fallen down the pecking order with the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship last season, featuring 17 times this term.

But that didn’t stop him being selected by Australia to travel to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

However, the defender appeared just once in the tournament, coming off the bench in their 1-0 win over Denmark in their final Group D contest.

With regular game time coming at a premium at the Stadium of Light, it has been reported Tony Mowbray will not stand in the way of a departure for the centre-back.

Wright arrived at Sunderland, initially on loan in January 2020, before making his switch permanent from Bristol City six-months later.

In total, the former Preston man has appeared 107 times for the Black Cats and played a key role in their promotion from League One last season.

New boss John Mousinho has revealed he is prioritising a new central defender before the end of the window.

The Blues currently have Sean Raggett and January signing Ryley Towler as their only available options in the heart of defence.

Clark Robertson is set to have a prolonged period on the sidelines with a groin injury, while Michael Morrison is finalising a return to Cambridge.

The report does not state whether the deal is a loan or a permanent move, but Pompey do have one available space to make a in their loan ranks.

