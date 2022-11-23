Michael Morrison was handed only his second start in the Blues’ last eight matches on Tuesday night, yet turned in a masterful performance in the 2-0 triumph at Ipswich.

The former Reading man has made way following last month’s reuniting of Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett as Cowley’s preferred central-defensive partnership.

Nonetheless, he was magnificent at Portman Road in Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy progress into the last 16.

It represented only their fourth clean sheet in the last 16 matches – and Morrison drew special praise from Cowley.

He told The News: ‘It was a really organised performance, defensively probably the best we have been all season and a squad effort.

‘But Michael was incredible, his organisation, his leadership, his ability to make everybody around him five per cent better.

‘He was really, really good. It was the way he defended in front of his goal, the way he worked his feet in one-v-one moments.

Michael Morrison returned to Danny Cowley's side as skipper and starred in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Tuesday evening. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘Michael is just an outstanding professional, he’s 34 and still wants to play every game, such an incredible professional.

‘He has the ability to make everyone around him five per cent better, but that doesn’t always transcend onto the terraces or through the screen and onto iFollow.

‘He makes people around him better with the way he organises, the way he talks, and he’s a highly valued member of the group – hence the reason he was the captain on Tuesday.’

Morrison has made 19 appearances since his arrival on a free transfer from Reading on the eve of the season.

The veteran had been lined-up for a switch to Championship Huddersfield before Pompey’s July intervention, signing a 12-month deal.

In Robertson’s injury absence, Morrison started the opening 12 matches of the League One campaign, keeping the Blues in the top five.

Since mid-October he has been restricted to Papa John’s Trophy duty and occasional appearances off the bench in the league.

