Andy Cannon is back in the gym in Portsmouth colours amid talk of Hull City, Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic interest
He’s back in the gym in his Pompey training gear.
But anyone hoping for Andy Cannon to resurrect his Fratton career had better not get too carried away.
Cannon was the headline departure when the Blues announced their retained list earlier this month, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half year stay at PO4.
The attacking midfielder has been linked with moves to the like of Hull City and Preston in the Championship since his exit was confirmed.
The 25-year-old remains in the area, however, and is ensuring wherever he is playing his football next season - he returns in top shape.
That was seen when he linked up with boxing trainer, Michael Ballingall and his gym of professional boxers at Leigh Park ABC yesterday – see in the video.
Ballingall put Cannon through his paces - and that meant doing some punishing work which included some body sparring with the city’s outstanding boxing hope Mikey McKinson.
Cannon was still in his Pompey training gear for the session, as he was put through his paces
McKinson, of course, has seen his profile go through the roof after defeating Chris Kongo on the Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard in March.
That led to him being signed by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable with hopes of a dream Fratton Park show next summer.
There was also another familiar Blues face in the ring as Gerard Storey also took part in the session.
The 19-year-old has also been released this summer and is set to return to Northern Ireland, after joining from Portadown.
Storey comes from illustrious boxing stock with his grandfather the legendary trainer Gerry Storey, who helped develop the likes of Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton.
And his background in the noble art was clear to see in his footwork, as he moved around with the pros and didn’t look at all out of place.
