The tenacious midfielder was suffering from a back problem after Danny Cowley succeeded Kenny Jackett in the Fratton Park hot seat in March.

Cannon started only two of Cowley’s 12 matches in charge, having featured regularly from the outset earlier in the campaign.

The ex-Rochdale man's injury negated his high-octane style, therefore confining him to a bit-part role.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A back injury meant Andy Cannon was mainly confined to the bench after Danny Cowley took charge of Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues falling narrowly short in their bid to finish in the League One play-offs after losing to Accrington on the final day of the campaign.

Cannon felt he could have made a difference had he not been suffering with his setback.

He told The News: ‘I wasn't fully fit after the new manager came in. I was struggling with quite a lot of things, they took their toll on my body after playing so many consecutive games.

‘I was doing everything I could to try to help the team. Even if it was just coming off the bench or whatever. I was trying to be there for the boys because you want to be successful.

Andy Cannon celebrates after coming off the bench to score Pompey's winner at Wigan. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘I just wish I could have been fully fit towards the end of the season and believe I could have helped push us into the play-off spots.

‘It was annoying wishing I could have been on the pitch and added that little bit more bite and aggression.

‘On the sidelines, you obviously can't do that but can see yourself knowing you could have done that.

‘It was lacking someone getting around a little bit more but I couldn't do it.’

Despite his ongoing issue, Cannon came off the bench at Wigan in April to make a match-winning difference.

Only seconds after being introduced at half-time, he fired home a sublime long-range effort to deliver Pompey a 1-0 victory.

That came at a price, however, with the 25-year-old struggling in pain for the next three days.

He added: ‘Realistically, I shouldn't have even been on the bench but it worked when I came on at Wigan and got us the three points.

‘I was suffering for about three days after playing only 45 minutes. I couldn't move after it and was in agony. I tried to stretch and move but I was in agony.

;Looking back, it was probably stupid I was on the bench but I wanted to be there for the team.

‘I added three points at Wigan in a game that wasn't great and it needed something. Luckily I did that but it wasn't enough to get over the line.

‘Now I've got some time to rest, the back is okay, I'm keeping myself ticking over and working hard for wherever I go.’

Cannon joined Pompey from Rochdale in January 2019.

He made 79 appearances for the Blues during his two-and-a-half years, scoring three goals before his departure was announced last month.

Cannon cherishes a standing applause from the Fratton End in a 2-0 win over Tranmere in August 2019 as his favourite memory.

He said: ‘I got into the side and came off towards the end.

‘As a I walked past the Fratton End, they all stood up and applauded me.