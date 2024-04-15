Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey might be looking to get out of the Sky Bet League One but next year one of their former players will be playing in it after getting promoted.

Wrexham will be playing in the third tier of English football for the first time in 19 years after they confirmed their place with a 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers. The Dragons - who boast a Disney+ documentary and are backed by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney needed to beat FGR and they did so in convincing fashion.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Ryan Mullin added a brace following Ryan Innis' own goal. Ryan Barnett got in on the action before Jack Marriott wrapped up the scoring to make for a resounding 6-0 win.

Andy Cannon, a former Pompey player played 72 minutes in the win as he now celebrates his second promotion. The 28-year-old has been with Wrexham since December 2022 after joining from Hull City for an undisclosed fee. He has played 33 games for them this season in the league and has scored four goals.

Cannon was a player at Pompey from January 2019 to June 2021. He was signed for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale having spent five years at Spotland. Cannon was signed by Kenny Jackett and viewed as an attacking midfielder. During his time at Fratton Park, he made 79 appearances, wracking up nine assists and three goals.

He was allowed to leave for free in 2021 and joined Hull City. As he departed Portsmouth, he made a kind gesture by giving away two-match worn shirts to Blues supporters. In June 2021, he reflected on his time at the club by saying: "I've had my ups and downs but, overall, I've really enjoyed it," Cannon told The Portsmouth News.

"If it was meant to be to stay longer then it would have been, but unfortunately it isn't.

"I wouldn't really say I was released. I had a discussion with the manager and said I wanted to get further up north to my family.

"I appreciate the conversation and how he took it, he was sound about it. I think it was best for both of us and now I can get back home and be a bit more settled.

"We had a discussion about it (the option) and agreed maybe it was my time to get back up north and be closer to my family.

"That's the least you can do and hopefully along the way, I showed them what a good player I can be.

"I've dedicated two-and-a-half years of my life to this club and it's something I was happy to do. I hope the fans know I've given my all and fully committed myself."