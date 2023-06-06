And he has reassured supporters that improved investment in the women’s team will not be subsidised by John Mousinho’s playing budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is seen as an ambitious move by the Blues owners, enabling female players to be offered semi-professional contracts for the first time in the club’s history, having previously been unpaid.

Pompey Women last season finished an impressive fourth in the Southern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League.

Now they possess the financial muscle to retain star performers and also strengthen their recruitment resources as they strive to succeed.

And Cullen insists no money will be allocated from the men’s first-team set-up to assist the women's side’s ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘With further investment, Pompey Women can have the opportunity to progress and push on, going semi-professional to give them the chance to move to the next level.

Pompey Women have been granted the financial muscle to offer semi-professional contracts from this summer. Picture: Jason Brown

‘In the club’s 125th anniversary year, I think it is particularly fitting to have something which will create a long-lasting legacy for girls and women in Portsmouth, which is an area where the game is growing so quickly and fast.

‘Tornante have now created a separate company called Portsmouth Community Women’s Football Club – so the money is not taken away from the men’s team.

‘That’s why we have created a separate board, chaired by Jane Eisner, with others including Val Cohen, Tornante’s legal representative, Eric Eisner, Andy Redman, Clare Martin and Eric Coleborn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The men’s team will not be subsidising it in any way, it’s a separate business, a separate company.

‘There will, however, be economies of scale, a combination of resources already within the club, in terms of staffing.

‘So resources we have for the men’s team, such as finance and HR, and commercial marketing, will also support the development of the women’s team. We can reorganise ourselves to provide Jay and the rest of the team with support.

‘In addition, Jay, who has been working on a consultancy agreement for the oldco, will now be employed on a permanent contract by Pompey Women, which gives him security he hasn’t necessarily had before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It does require investment from Tornante to make this all work, which they are prepared to do.

‘I won’t be drawn on figures, but it will enable the club to progress and give them the power to award semi-professional contracts.’

Pompey Women, who presently play in the third tier of the game, have continued to progress impressively under the long-serving Sadler.

And Cullen hopes the improved financial back can help them reach the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘We looked at last year’s success of the women’s team, when they really, really outperformed in an amazing season, and asked how they push on from here.