Phil Boardman arrived in September 2017, with then-manager Kenny Jackett spotting his potential following time at Wolves together.

He has subsequently overseen the Blues’ recruitment over the last four-and-a-half years during their ongoing bid for a Championship return.

Gagliardi has worked closely with Boardman, firstly through his role as European scout and latterly as head of football operations.

Although chief executive Andy Cullen is adamant Boardman’s role will remain unaffected as the search for Gagliardi’s replacement gets underway.

Cullen told The News: ‘Phil’s doing a great job, Roberto leaving doesn’t affect his position in any way whatsoever.

‘He continues to unearth the next gems in terms of recruitment, is involved in all the analysis, and very much part of the team.

Long-serving head of recruitment Phil Boardman will stay at Fratton Park, according to Andy Cullen. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Phil’s got some good views and good contacts and networks within the game as well. You have to make sure everyone is properly aligned – and we have that between myself, Danny and Phil.

‘A replacement for Roberto will supplement it and take it onto the next level.

‘Phil continues to identify players, make recommendations, give you an opinion, and is very much part of what we are all about.’

Pompey have signed 20 players since Danny Cowley was appointed head coach on a permanent basis in May 2021.

Of those, seven are in the form of loans, with Miguel Azeez (Arsenal) and Gassan Ahadme last month returning to their parent clubs.

Liam Vincent, Joe Morrell and Denver Hume attracted transfer fees, with 10 joining the Blues on free transfers.

Another summer overhaul is on the horizon at the season’s end, with 10 players under contract for the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.

Cullen added: ‘Phil has a long association with the club and every player that we bring into the club he will have a view and an opinion about.

‘He is a strong part of that process.’

