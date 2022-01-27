According to Cullen, the 23-year-old fits the club’s criteria of signing quality young players who can add long-term value to Pompey’s squad.

Tornante have financially backed Cowley’s pursuit of Hume by providing additional funds, an approach they also took with Joe Morrell in August.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner sanctioned the release of additional funds to capture Denver Hume from Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the Blues’ chief executive is adamant the owners are receptive to paying transfer fees – providing it is for the right player.

Cullen told The News: ‘Denver is a good example of the type of player to improve you for the long term. We feel he will add something going forward.

‘You come to a stage where it is likely you’re going to have to pay a fee for those types of players.

‘We are quite fortunate in that we’ve managed to get that level of support again from the board.

‘Having given us some extra funds with Joe Morrell in August, after spending almost like a transfer kitty we’ve now been able to go again with Denver and structure that deal.

‘Money is available if you come to them (Tornante) with a really special case and they can see the impact.

‘Denver is young, he fits the sort of player we would like to pay a fee for going forward. It’s his potential, he is ready to go, he’s going to impact the team next year and become an asset to the club.

‘That’s the type of player that, if we make a case there’s an investment there to be had, they will then look at it with us and give us that opportunity.

‘Let’s not forget, we have also been fairly active in moving players out, which has also given them the confidence.

‘I think it would have been a more difficult conversation if we were just stockpiling players and numbers out were not being fluid.

‘It’s really good from the owners to enable us to sign Denver, who is one Danny really wanted and fits the identikit of what we want in a player.’

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday evening.

And at this point, Cullen is pleased with business so far, both in the present and looking towards the summer.

He added: ‘The loans we have brought in are going to impact the team more than the loans which went out.

‘Playing numbers are slightly down, but in terms of numbers impacting the team we are up.

‘We have also kept an eye on what January means for next year and that budget. So you structure your squad, look at who is in contract, who is out of contract.

‘You look at who you want to make (contract) offers to – which we will start to look at once the window is closed – who you have options on and what options you might want to exercise.

‘There is a lot to consider.’

