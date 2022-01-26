The left wing-back today arrived from Sunderland in a £200,000 deal and is challenged to provide the quality of delivery so glaringly absent from the Blues’ attacking play.

Danny Cowley’s men have failed to net in four of their last six league matches, with their cutting edge in the final third rightly under scrutiny.

A converted left winger, Hume will slot into a problematic wing-back area which has previously featured Reeco Hackett and Lee Brown.

And the 23-year-old believes he can help rediscover the goal touch infuriatingly missing from the fifth-lowest scorers in League One.

Hume told The News: ‘Wing-back is probably my main position, although I can also play at full-back in a back four.

‘I have played a lot of my first-team games at wing-back, so that’s a position I am obviously comfortable with.

‘I think I bring a lot of energy. I like doing both sides of the game, defending and trying to keep clean sheets – then going forward to express myself and try to get goals and assists.

‘Attacking is one of my main strengths. When you are a little younger you play a lot of positions, but I did play a lot on that left wing, so I think that’s why a wing-back role suits me so much.

‘In that wing-back role you can’t get caught up too much in the system because there are obviously times in the game where you are a little deeper.

‘So having the capabilities of wing-back or full-back helps if the manager is looking to change the shape of the team.

‘I’ve played there since the age of 16, it’s the position I went into the first-team, I’ve played a lot of my football at wing-back, so I’m comfortable in that role.

‘Hopefully I can help Pompey – both attacking, but also defensively. That’s my role.’

Hume’s season was delayed by injury before returning to Sunderland’s first-team in October.

However, he collected an ankle problem at QPR in the Carabao Cup later that month, sidelining him for another five weeks.

Now he’s back fit and was named on the Black Cats’ bench for seven successive matches before his exclusion against Pompey on Saturday.

And he’s raring to face Charlton in Monday night’s televised match at Fratton Park.

Hume added: ‘I’ve been fit for the last 2-3 months now and am feeling good. Fitness-wise I’m in a good place to kick on for the rest of the season.

‘I have been involved in a lot of the games recently and had a really good block of training.

‘I may just need that bit of match sharpness, but I’m sure I’ll pick that up sooner rather than later when the games start.’

