Blues chief executive wants players for the 'here and now' to drive promotion ambition

Pompey’s ‘primary objective’ in the January transfer window is to strengthen for this season.

That’s the message from Andy Cullen, who insists the Blues are prioritising recruiting players capable of an immediate impact in their promotion challenge rather than those with future potential.

Despite remaining League One leaders, the Blues have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions during a deeply worrying mid-season collapse.

Matt Macey is Pompey's only capture of the transfer window so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With a wilting squad in desperate need of an instant lift, the importance of the transfer window to Pompey’s Championship ambition has escalated considerably, with Matt Macey so far the only new arrival ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Yet Cullen is adamant they are focused on signings for the ‘here and now’ - including experienced and first-team ready candidates.

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘Everyone is aware of our strategy, which was evident in the summer, identifying emerging talent coming in - but we are also looking at the here and now.

‘We are still in a good position and want to make sure we do our very utmost to win promotion.

‘There's time and it might be that something you want to happen tomorrow could be delayed for a week or two. You have to be patient in the January window, otherwise it can develop into a bit of a knee jerk on something.

‘We remain focused, we know what we want, and we’ll do our utmost to bring those players in. Of course, there are also Plan Bs should those clubs don’t want to release their players we are looking at.

‘But the primary objective is to focus on the here and now, which includes senior players. They have to be able to impact on this season, the players must be ready to go and be of a certain standard.

‘That’s not to say we won’t necessarily continue that long-term strategy and perhaps also bring in a player who may not impact this season but can next year as that longer-term strategy.

‘But we want players who can come into the first-team now.

‘I don’t want to talk about budgets, I don't want to talk about money, because I think that’s unfair. If you start to talk about that then you actually prejudice yourself in negotiations for what you are doing.

‘We will use our funds wisely, we will be supported - and we will support John and Rich.’

In addition to loanees, Cullen claims the Blues are also trailing players presently under contract and requiring transfer fees to capture them.

He added: ‘Everyone is different. I don’t think you can say somebody won’t sell you a player.

‘Each individual transaction is different, it depends on the circumstances of the selling club in terms of what they want to do.

‘Potentially they have a player soon out of contract they want to move on and can realise some capital because they’re not going to get any money for him in the summer.