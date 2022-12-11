The Dons boss believes it’s about time his players suffered the consequences of their poor showing in the League One as they dropped to 23rd in the table following a 2-1 home loss against Fleetwood.

And to do that, he’s as unashamedly come out and criticised his troops for their inability to see out a game they dominated.

Only goal difference separates MK Dons and bottom-placed Morecambe, while Manning & Co are five points from safety as they occupy the relegation zone.

They have a chance to turn around a league run of five games without a win at Pompey next Saturday, with the Blues also out to put some recent disappointing results behind them.

But in order to do so, Manning – who saw his side loss in the FA Cup at Fratton Park just two weeks ago – deflected attention away from him and his staff by claiming it’s about time his players stood up to the challenge they face.

Speaking to the MK Citizen after witnessing a 13th league defeat of the season, a disgruntled Dons boss said: ‘We had so many good moments to put the game to bed, but that's when you need someone to step up, people to be brave and have quality at the end. It comes down to quality in both penalty boxes. That's not new.

‘We lacked quality ultimately in attack and at key times in our own area. It's hugely disappointing and frustrating.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

‘They have to fight, step up, scrap, be counted. If you want to turn performances into results, you have to step up and be brave, show character and fight.

‘We're waiting for someone to do that. And that's what's so frustrating for the staff - we give them everything required to deliver, and you see that in the game today (Saturday).

‘We've got terrific coaches who have helped this team improve, but we can only take the players so far before it falls on them to go out there and win games for the team.

‘We wanted someone to step up and get three points, and they didn't.’

Manning’s words echo those of Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who rounded on his players following their defeat against Barnsley last week.

However, his ‘spoilt-rotten’ didn’t have the desired effect as the Posh lost 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.