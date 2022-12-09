Portsmouth's League One trip to Accrington is OFF following early Crown Ground pitch inspection amid -6C temperatures

An 8.30am pitch inspection on Friday morning deemed the Crown Ground playing surface unplayable – despite the game not due to kick off until 3pm on Saturday.

However, with the Blues due to set off this morning for the League One fixture in Lancashire, an early decision was made in order to prevent Danny Cowley and his side making a needless journey to the north west.

It also saves any Pompey fans having to make the near 10-hour round trip in the freezing conditions which are currently gripping the UK.

Indeed, temperatures in Accrington have not risen above 3C since Tuesday, with the mercury in local thermometers consistently dropping to between -4C and -6C all week.

This morning’s pitch inspection was carried out with the temperature around -6C.

But despite Accy ground staff making efforts to ensure the game takes place, more expected sub-zero conditions overnight means the Crown Ground pitch is getting no opportunity to thaw out.

Accrington have invested in their pitch and have had the covers on as temperatures plummeted, but the problem particularly relates to one area of the playing surface which remains in the shade through the day.

A pitch inspection was held at the Wham Stadium at 8.30am on Friday morning Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The cancellation will lead to another blank weekend of action for Cowley & Co and will deny the eighth-placed Blues the chance to correct the wrongs of last Sunday’s disappointing defeat at Wycombe.

A new date for the trip to Accrington will need to be found in the schedule in the new year.

On Thursday, Pompey announced that their rescheduled trips to Bolton and Barnsley will take place on Tuesday, February 28, and Tuesday, March 7, respectively. Both games will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday night when they play host to Stevenage in the Papa John’s Trophy (7pm).

They’re then due to play MK Dons in the league on Saturday, December 17 – their last game before Christmas.