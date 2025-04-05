Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey boss John Mousinho has called on football chiefs to act after accusing Millwall fans of using ‘discriminatory language’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach was incensed after hearing comments from behind the dug-out during the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at The Den this afternoon.

After initially speaking to referee Ben Toner, he then reported it to fourth official Alan Dale during the second half of the Championship match, with play briefly stopped to deal with the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho made a complaint to referee Ben Toner and fourth official Alan Dale after claiming he heard 'discriminatory language' from Millwall fans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Mousinho was unhappy with the club’s handling of his complaint, claiming it still continued from that section of the home fans.

And he has demanded the FA stop ‘paying lip service’ and stamp out such incidents.

Mousinho told The News: ‘The reason I spoke to the ref was there was discriminatory language coming from behind the dug-out.

‘The second time I reported it to the fourth official and it kept happening. I don’t know if we want to take discrimination seriously or not, the response there wasn’t serious, it was a joke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not from the officials, by the way, they did their job. I think we just pay lip service to it and do nice videos and that’s it.

‘I’ve come across it very rarely in football. What's the point, no-one does anything about it, so what’s the point? I have seen it with my own eyes today, I reported it, no-one did anything about it, it kept happening, kept happening, kept happening.

‘It’s as simple as I can make it.’

Pompey slipped to another late away defeat, with Mihailo Ivanovic grabbing an 88th-minute winner for Millwall.

The Blues thought they had claimed a point after Andre Dozzell levelled in the 80th minute in front of the 2,000 travelling faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ivanovic grabbed his second of the game when he headed home Casper De Norre’s right-wing cross to seal another Pompey defeat on their travels.

It leaves the Blues 17th in the Championship, four points above the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

They are next in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Coventry, who are placed seventh after losing at home to Burnley this afternoon.