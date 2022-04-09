Ronan Curtis started against Cheltenham this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown

'Anonymous ... Disappointing ... Bounced back' - Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's defeat to Cheltenham

Neil Allen’s player ratings are in from Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham.

By Sam Cox and Neil Allen
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:14 pm

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the individual performances on a disappointing day at Whaddon Road.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 9

Head and shoulders Pompey’s best player, with some excellent saves

2. Mahlon Romeo - 5

So, so but form has substantially declined since the turn of the year

3. Hayden Carter - 7

Stuck to his task as he bounced back from Bolton and one of the better performers

4. Sean Raggett - 6

Some concerning moments with the ball at his feet and missed golden first-half chance

