'Anonymous ... Disappointing ... Bounced back' - Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's defeat to Cheltenham

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the individual performances on a disappointing day at Whaddon Road.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 9
Head and shoulders Pompey’s best player, with some excellent saves
Photo: The News
2. Mahlon Romeo - 5
So, so but form has substantially declined since the turn of the year
Photo: The News
3. Hayden Carter - 7
Stuck to his task as he bounced back from Bolton and one of the better performers
Photo: The News
4. Sean Raggett - 6
Some concerning moments with the ball at his feet and missed golden first-half chance
Photo: The News