Aiden O'Brien and Michael Jacobs celebrate with George Hirst following his 50th-minute strike from the penalty spot.

'Another class showing... put plenty into it' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 3-2 win against Lincoln

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from today’s 3-2 win against Lincoln.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:19 pm

The Blues sealed the three points after edging a second half that produced five goals.

George Hirst (50 minutes – penalty) and Michael Jacobs (68) handed the home side a 2-0 lead, before Teddy Bishop (70) and substitute Ben House (78) got the Imps back on level terms.

However, Pompey substitute Ronan Curtis restored the Blues’ advantage on 82 minutes when he made the most of goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s inability to hang on to Sean Raggett’s drilled effort to bag his eighth goal of the season.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Should not be held at fault for goals. Another solid showing.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. Hayden Carter - 6

Did okay, although opened up on occasions.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Had unlikely role in Ronan Curtis’ winner and another assured showing.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Excellent use of the ball and enjoying strong end to season.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Ronan CurtisNeil AllenPortsmouthPompeySean Raggett
Next Page
Page 1 of 4