Pompey’s saw off League One’s bottom club to strengthen their play-off bid.
Yet until the 51st minute, they struggled to break down Forest Green before Owen Dale’s far-post header from Joe Rafferty’s excellent cross.
The winger should have then had a hat-trick, while the Blues failed to add to their tally, yet now find themselves three points off the play-offs – and here’s our on-the-whistle player ratings...
1. Matt Macey - 7
A couple of shaky moments kicking the ball, something which crept into his game in last two matches, but overall little to do apart from stoppage-time shot from Omotoye down his throat. Photo: None
2. Joe Rafferty - 8 - MOM
Quality delivery from Dale’s goal, which summed up another eye-catching display. Defensively sound but also a huge threat from wide with the ball at his feet. Such a good player. Photo: National World
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Not required to defend much and very comfortable at the back as a result. Used the ball effectively too, vital in a match with Pompey dominating possession so much. Photo: NationalWorld
4. Clark Robertson - 7
(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 81 minutes) - Good ability on the ball so useful with Blues dominating possession and defensively very sound. But another injury, seemingly a hamstring, forced him off. Photo: National World