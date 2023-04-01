News you can trust since 1877
Michael Jacobs fires in a shot against Forest Green. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Another classy showing...', 'Injury concern...', 'Should have had a hat-trick...': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Forest Green

Pompey’s saw off League One’s bottom club to strengthen their play-off bid.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Yet until the 51st minute, they struggled to break down Forest Green before Owen Dale’s far-post header from Joe Rafferty’s excellent cross.

The winger should have then had a hat-trick, while the Blues failed to add to their tally, yet now find themselves three points off the play-offs – and here’s our on-the-whistle player ratings...

A couple of shaky moments kicking the ball, something which crept into his game in last two matches, but overall little to do apart from stoppage-time shot from Omotoye down his throat.

1. Matt Macey - 7

A couple of shaky moments kicking the ball, something which crept into his game in last two matches, but overall little to do apart from stoppage-time shot from Omotoye down his throat.

Quality delivery from Dale’s goal, which summed up another eye-catching display. Defensively sound but also a huge threat from wide with the ball at his feet. Such a good player.

2. Joe Rafferty - 8 - MOM

Quality delivery from Dale's goal, which summed up another eye-catching display. Defensively sound but also a huge threat from wide with the ball at his feet. Such a good player.

Not required to defend much and very comfortable at the back as a result. Used the ball effectively too, vital in a match with Pompey dominating possession so much.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Not required to defend much and very comfortable at the back as a result. Used the ball effectively too, vital in a match with Pompey dominating possession so much.

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 81 minutes) - Good ability on the ball so useful with Blues dominating possession and defensively very sound. But another injury, seemingly a hamstring, forced him off.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 81 minutes) - Good ability on the ball so useful with Blues dominating possession and defensively very sound. But another injury, seemingly a hamstring, forced him off.

