With 19 shots and eight on target, there were signs of improvement going forward.
And when Marcus Harness stepped up with four minutes remaining to deny Accy the win, there was huge relief in the Blues ranks as they averted another defeat.
Here’s how our chief sports writer viewed the players’ performance...
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
No sign of the errors of recent matches. Confident, composed and brave.
Photo: JPiMedia
2. Mahlon Romeo - 7
Reining in natural attacking instincts to answer defensive challenges and did well.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Revelled in the physical battle posed by powerful opposition.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
Coped admirably in centre-half role alongside Raggett. Dogged, determined and full of heart.
Photo: JPIMedia