Pompey produced a disappointing performance to slip to a 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon in their last friendly.
Ben Stevenson’s unfortunate own goal separated the sides in a match the Blues struggled to really test the goalkeeper of their League Two opponents.
Having rattled in nine in the previous pre-season fixture against Crawley, it represented a frustratingly evening in many ways, albeit with the inevitable focus on fitness.
Here are our Pompey player ratings from the Plough Lane fixture...
1. Will Norris - 7
(Replaced by Josh Oluwayemi on 45 minutes) Had no chance for the deflected own goal, otherwise very little to do during his 45 minutes. Seems to have a reassuring air of calmness on the ball, which is encouraging. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 46 minutes) Great to see him back and understandably a little rusty, demonstrated by one first-half shot from 22-yards which became a side-footed attempt. Longest outing of his pre-season by some way and being eased into the action.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 60 minutes) The first chance for Pompey fans to glimpse the former Manchester United in action and produced one great saving tackle early on after Stevenson was caught in possession. Early signs are encouraging. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 7
One of three players who featured for the full 90 minutes and surely a certain starter for the season opener against Bristol Rovers. Returning to his former loan club, it was another assured display and he looked fully in control of every situation challenged with. Photo: Jason Brown