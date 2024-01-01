Another packed out home end is expected as Fratton Park today as Pompey welcome Stevenage to PO4

Fratton Park is expected to boast another huge crowd today as Pompey welcome fifth-placed Stevenage to PO4.

The home end is expected to be a sell-out for the New Year's Day fixture, with tickets for the Blues in high demand this season as John Mousinho's table-topping side look to book their return to the Championship.

That support has been warmly welcomed by the team as they attempt to make the dreams of the Fratton faithful a reality. And just like Pompey, the fans' showing in the stands is right up their compared to their League One rivals.

Here's a league table based on the average home attendances of each club so far this 2023-24 season. Well done, Pompey supporters!