How Portsmouth's average home attendance this season compares to Bolton, Barnsley, Charlton & Co: gallery

Another packed out home end is expected as Fratton Park today as Pompey welcome Stevenage to PO4

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Jan 2024, 10:20 GMT

Fratton Park is expected to boast another huge crowd today as Pompey welcome fifth-placed Stevenage to PO4.

The home end is expected to be a sell-out for the New Year's Day fixture, with tickets for the Blues in high demand this season as John Mousinho's table-topping side look to book their return to the Championship.

That support has been warmly welcomed by the team as they attempt to make the dreams of the Fratton faithful a reality. And just like Pompey, the fans' showing in the stands is right up their compared to their League One rivals.

Here's a league table based on the average home attendances of each club so far this 2023-24 season. Well done, Pompey supporters!

Pompey fans return to Fratton Park for today's game against Stevenage

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Pompey fans return to Fratton Park for today's game against Stevenage Photo: Jason Brown

Averagee home attendance: 3,309

2. 24th - Burton Albion

Averagee home attendance: 3,309

Average home attendance: 3,385

3. 23rd — Fleetwood Town

Average home attendance: 3,385

Average home attendance: 4,436

4. 22nd — Cheltenham Town

Average home attendance: 4,436

