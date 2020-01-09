Have your say

Anton Walkes’ Pompey exit has been confirmed.

The versatile performer has completed a switch to MLS side and former club Atlanta United.

Walkes moved to Pompey from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2018, after spending the second half of the previous campaign at Fratton Park.

Despite featuring in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Fleetwood, boss Kenny Jackett confirmed earlier today that Walkes was in talks with another club with the view to a transfer.

The 22-year-old's Pompey contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

But he decided to act now and rejoined Atlanta, having had a loan spell at the club in 2017.

Carlos Bocanegra, vice president and technical director of the The Five Stripes, said: ‘We’re excited to permanently welcome Anton back to the club.

'Anton is a versatile player who will immediately bolster our backline.

‘He has spent the last two seasons developing his game in England against tough competition and now returns with tremendous experience.

‘We know he fits well into the locker room and are happy to have him back.’

Walkes represents Pompey’s first departure of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Steve Seddon, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Cameron McGeehan.

The Blues will earn a transfer fee from the versatile performer's switch to Frank De Boer's side.

Jackett told the Blues’ website: ‘Anton’s girlfriend is from America and they have a daughter together, so this is a really good opportunity for him to make a new start over there.

‘We understand his reasons for wanting to move away and wish him all the very best for the future.’

In total, Walkes made 66 appearances for Pompey, scoring three goals and was part of the side which won the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley last season.