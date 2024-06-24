Transfer development in Portsmouth's pursuit of 12 G/A Bristol Rovers star
Pompey's chances of signing Antony Evans may have improved after Bristol Rovers signed a replacement.
In May, The News exclusively revealed that the Blues were interested in signing the Gas talisman. To combat the news, Rovers offered Evans a new contract - but he has yet to sign new terms at the Memorial Stadium.
Manager Matt Taylor admitted he would like to 'build a strong team' around Evans, but in his first piece of business this summer, they might have inadvertently signed his replacement. Indeed, today, Rovers confirmed the arrival of Isaac Hutchinson on a three-year deal from League Two outfit Walsall.
Hutchinson is a central midfielder who has come off the back of a stellar campaign with the Saddlers. The 24-year-old got 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season and is a centr midfielder by trade. He is also capable of playing on the left-hand side of midfield and that covers some of the positions that Evans has played in before.
In an ideal world for Rovers, they would keep Evans and try to find a system that can accommodate both their 2023/24 Player of the Season and their first summer signing. Pompey, though, could now have a better chance of signing Evans, because Rovers now have a ready-made replacement capable of making the step up. He got six goals and six assists for the West Country outfit last term, and has been one of their leading players for the last three years.
Should John Mousinho decide to make a move for a player who has clearly shown that he is a high-level League One player, then they would have to pay a transfer fee. It is unsure how much Rovers would consider selling him for but did sell Aaron Collins to Bolton Wanderers for £750,000 in January, which could provide an insight in to what Evans is worth.
Transfer business is expected to pick up across the EFL over the next week when the fixtures are released on Wednesday. Some clubs have returned for pre-season training and that will be a period where players will speak to their managers about where their future lies.
