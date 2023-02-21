Traditionally, heading into March, the credentials of quality candidates and worthy contenders are debated during the vote for The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

Not this year, it seems.

Naturally, Marlon Pack would have strongly featured in the reckoning, through powerful midfield displays, excellent leadership, two stunning goals and that Sheffield Wednesday assist.

Yet even he has been flawed, with performances dipping around the season’s midway point following a torn hamstring and red card at Charlton in October.

Besides, with a knee injury potentially ruling him out for at least another eight matches – in addition to the two previous match absences – realistically, his chances of such recognition now appear over.

This year’s recipient will be required to emerge from a largely plodding field and produce a sprint finish to embrace those Pompey player of the season accolades.

Bearing in mind Pack is pencilled in for an April return, surely he will be overtaken during enforced time on the sidelines, with momentum favouring his rivals.

Sean Raggett was last season chosen by supporters as The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet genuine alternatives are frustratingly sparse amid a side which has now settled into League One mid-table residency following artificial early-season highs.

Colby Bishop’s goals catapult him into the frame, Joe Morrell has been magnificent since returning from the World Cup finals, but, in truth, there’s presently little else to consider.

Perhaps Matt Macey, who has begun his Blues career so promisingly since his January loan arrival, may produce a late dash, albeit having only been present for half a season.

Which is the case in point – over the campaign’s duration, few have managed to perform on a consistent basis and at high levels.

At least Bishop has continued to plunder goals, 16 in total, a miraculous return considering a largely appalling lack of service and being asked to devote too much energy chasing lost causes rather than influencing the penalty area.

Finishing the season with a flurry of goals and becoming the second Pompey player since 2003 to break the 20-goal barrier could clinch him the honours.

The in-form Morrell is an intriguing one, with appearances in the opening half of the season disrupted by a groin operation, niggling injuries and international participation in Qatar for Wales.

The midfielder didn’t actually return to Danny Cowley’s side until December 29 against Ipswich – representing his first League One start for two-and-a-half months.

The fact he is now being talked about as a player-of-the-season candidate is testament to the quality of his displays and calibre of his rivals.

Having started 11 of the last 12 matches in all competitions, his sole absence coming through suspension, the classy Morrell is revelling in regular first-team football, with Pompey reaping the rewards.

In terms of momentum, the former Bristol City man appears teed up for a strong finish, thereby overshadowing that hugely ineffective early season by his standards.

Popular pair Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery could well come through in the season’s dying embers, yet each have been injured for around five months, while the tireless Owen Dale’s disappointing haul of three league assists and one goal cannot be overlooked.

With 16 matches remaining, the coveted crown once worn by Noel Blake, Michael Doyle, Peter Crouch, Guy Whittingham, David James, Glen Johnson, Alan Knight, Mark Hateley and Paul Walsh is up for grabs.

