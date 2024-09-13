John Mousinho is confident Pompey have emerged from the transfer window a stronger group than the one who lifted the League One title.

But the Blues boss acknowledged the ultimate proof of whether that is the case will lie ahead over the coming months in the Championship.

There’s been ongoing debate over whether Mousinho’s squad now is better than the one who memorably stormed to the title last term.

That is an argument which can now be more fairly debated after the transfer window’s close, following a frantic summer of activity in which 15 players arrived and 17 left PO4, including departing loanees.

Mousinho is of the opinion the challenge of exiting the transfer window in a better position than when it opened has been achieved.

He said: ‘We definitely feel we’ve improved the group - that’s what we want to do from the start of any window to the end.

‘It’s something when we’re bringing in players, that we want to bring in players to improve us.

‘I think ultimately the proof will be in how we do, how we play and how players get on.

‘We’ve had a different situation to what we had last year, with players coming in later.

‘So it may take a couple more weeks to properly asses that, but in terms of how we want to recruit and the players we brought in we definitely feel we’re stronger.’

Mousinho gave an open assessment of the challenges Pompey faced this summer in their efforts to improve their options for their Championship campaign.

That included missing out on a number of major targets including the likes of Alex Robertson, Abu Kamara and George Edmundson.

The Pompey boss feels his side have to acknowledge the difficulties they are now taking on to take the next steps in the squad’s evolution.

Mousinho added: ‘I guess we were fairly honest throughout in terms of how the window panned out.

‘It became more difficult and it became apparent quite early that it was going to be like that.

‘Last year, I think we missed out on maybe one of our top targets who went to a top-end rival League One club.

‘Apart from that, everyone that was at the top of our list came and signed for us.

‘It was slightly different this year. We knew it was going to be like that early on, so we had a decent enough list with four or five players on who we’d take.

‘There were instances where our top targets went elsewhere and there was nothing we could have done about that.

‘We were either involved in the race, or it became apparent very early on we weren’t going to be involved in the race for whatever reason.

‘It was just very, very different. It’s not just the finances of the Championship, but level of club in there - and you have to respect that.

‘You have to respect players will look at more established Championship clubs and maybe choose them over Portsmouth.

‘It’s a big challenge for us at the football club to make sure in a couple of years we’re one of those established clubs who become a real attractive option for players.’