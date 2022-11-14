'Aren’t up to scratch' - the damming verdict that Portsmouth's underperforming players need to hear

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who was severely underwhelmed by what he saw from Danny Cowley’s side during a tough watch at Morecambe on Saturday.

The Blues could only manage a draw against the third-from-bottom Shrimps – a third stalemate in the league in a row as they desperately cling on to a top-six place in the table.

Indeed, only goal difference prevents Pompey from sliding out of the play-off places and out of the promotion picture effectively after a run of just two League One wins in nine.

In fairness, injuries have often decimated the Blues during this period, with Tom Lowery’s absence on Saturday following the recurrence of a hamstring injury another blow for Cowley to take on board.

Yet, on paper, Pompey should have had enough to pick up a much-needed win at the Mazuma Stadium.

And disappointed that they didn’t, Cross said it was easy to pick out those who let 1,057 travelling away fans down.

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, our Pompey writer said: ‘The players aren't performing at the moment, aren’t up to scratch and it took Dane Scarlett - and it’s not going for him at the moment either - to set the tempo, to work and set the energy, which wasn't echoed around his team-mates.

The Pompey players in a huddle before their disappointing draw at Morecambe

‘He's a teenager, and it takes a teenager to do that and set the example with some senior team-mates just not doing it really.

‘Of course, Josh Griffiths was excellent as well.

‘But look at the loans at the moment - Josh Koroma, Owen Dale, who I thought started okay but then faded.

‘They're established, they're Championship players and they should be gunning at this level, but they've gone off the boil.

‘It's my job to name names, isn't it? I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't.

‘It's not something I enjoy or take pleasure in, but Ryan Tunnicliffe was anonymous on Saturday - he was well short of what he should be.

‘When he came back in for the Papa John's games, I thought he might be one to sack it off, if I'm honest.

‘But he didn't and he played really well in those games and was very professional. He was AWOL on Saturday.

‘Marlon Pack made a reassuring return, but he was rusty and he'll be honest enough to admit that.

‘You could see the signs of ring rust after the best part of a month out.

‘It was just players you'd normally see as dependable.

‘Connor Ogilvie is so dependable normally.

‘He got almost stood up for the Morecambe goal, really. The ball was played inside him and he didn’t engage Mayor as he ran at him.

'Then he found himself under balls from crosses in the second half and caught out of position. It was not very Connor Ogilvie really.

'These players, you expect more from them than what we got on Saturday and it was across the pitch.

'Denver Hume did okay when he came on, Scarlett, Griffiths, Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett - but that's your lot really.