And Danny Cowley is ready to pounce if the exciting Arsenal prospect becomes available before the close of the transfer window.

But the teenager starlet’s young team-mate Ben Cottrell is not on the shortlist of names the Pompey boss has earmarked to bolster his midfield on loan.

Cowley would certainly be keen to add Azeez to options centrally before the August 31 deadline, however.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners are prepared to let the 18-year-old leave on loan - and step down to League One if that’s the next move on his career path.

Cowley believes the Blues are in a strong place to react if the England age-group midfielder is allowed to depart the Emirates.

Cottrell could get temporary experience away from north London, but the 19-year-old doesn’t fit the bill for the 42-year-old.

Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez Picture:James Chance/Getty Images

Cowley has strong contacts at the Premier League club and has previously nurtured one of their bright, young hopes in Emile Smith Rowe in his time as Huddersfield boss.

Azeez is viewed as one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects but has yet to feature significantly at first-team level, with a Europa League outing against Dundalk last term and four EFL Trophy outings his involvement to date.

Cowley is in the market for an attacking midfielder, with Coventry’s Jordan Shipley today emerging as an option in that area.

Azeez would perhaps be viewed as more of an all-round option than necessarily a forward-thinking player, but that wouldn’t lessen the appeal of working with a player with the Londoner’s talent.

The head coach has done his homework and has options in the midfield area, with the focus on loan additions.

They are currently either emerging at top-flight clubs and looking to go out on loan to continue their development.

Otherwise it’s fringe players in the Championship, with their clubs looking to farm them out to free up wages to do their own business.

